Kidnapped migrants from Bangladesh, other countries rescued

Police forces that carried out the rescue were greeted “with applause, blessings and prayers” by the group of foreigners held captive in the house, the prosecutor’s office said.

Last month, 63 migrants from Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Dominican Republic and Mexico were kidnapped in the same region while trying to reach the US border. All of them were rescued alive.

Mexican authorities have urged asylum seekers not to travel to the border in the hope that the United States will allow them to enter next week, when it lifts Covid-19 rules used to block most migrants for the past three years.