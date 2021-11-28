Bangladesh issues alert on ports

Nazmul Islam said ports have been instructed to strengthen their security measures.
At the briefing, the senior health official said the rate of Covid-19 detection dropped below 2 per cent in the country in the last 30 days.
“But we have no reason for complacence in this situation and there is no alternative to maintaining health rules and wearing masks,” Nazmul Hasan added.
A variant of novel coronavirus detected in South Africa on 23 November. The new variant was reported also in Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong, Belgium, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.
WHO named the new coronavirus variant Omicron and declared it to be "of concern".
Experts suspect the new variant is more contagious than other variants detected previously but they are yet to be certain whether Omicron is more dangerous.