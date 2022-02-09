Bangladesh, Japan relation poised to be raised to ‘Strategic Partnership’: PM Hasina

Prime ministers of Bangladesh and Japan have committed to “strengthen bonds of amity and cooperation” as the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries falls on 10 February.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida have issued separate goodwill video messages on the occasion of the 50the anniversary of bilateral relations.

Both the prime ministers congratulated the people of the two friendly countries on this momentous occasion.