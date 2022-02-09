Bangladesh, Japan relation poised to be raised to ‘Strategic Partnership’: PM Hasina

Japan officially recognised Bangladesh as an independent state on 10 February, 1972.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, expressed the gratitude of the people of Bangladesh for the precious support and contributions of Japan and its people during Bangladesh’s War of Liberation.
She highlighted the historic visit of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan in October 1973, which laid the foundation of a steadfast and lasting friendship between the two countries.
She also expressed her contentment to carry forward Bangabandhu’s legacy and visit Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and in 2019 to further strengthen the two countries’ relations.
Sheikh Hasina mentioned the solid foundation of bilateral relations between the two countries, poised to be raised from “Comprehensive Partnership” to “Strategic Partnership” in the near future.
She acknowledged the sustained economic cooperation and support of Japan and expressed the hope that last 50 years’ enviable cooperation would remain an inspiration for the coming 50 years for mutually beneficial gains.
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, in his message, reiterated Japan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Bangladesh.
He referred the visit of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan in October 1973 as the solid base in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Highly appreciating the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to stand beside Bangladesh for the mutual benefits of the two peoples.
He assured Japan’s continued support to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
At a ceremony jointly organised on this occasion by the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen; foreign secretary (senior secretary) Masud Bin Momen and ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki spoke at the celebration event.
Video messages of Sheikh Hasina, Fumio Kishida were played.
Message of president of the Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League Taro Aso was also read out.
As the chief guest of the ceremony, Momen recalled with gratitude moral and material support provided to Bangladesh by the government and people of Japan to the country’s War of Liberation.
He also paid deep respect to the “Friends of Bangladesh” from Japan, whom Bangladesh has awarded for their invaluable contributions to the independence of Bangladesh.
Foreign secretary Momen highlighted the historical kinship between the two countries.
He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to Japan in 1973 sealed the relationship between the two friendly countries for eternity.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is progressing under the visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to achieve the dream of Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla, he stressed on the instrumental role of Japan as a key development partner in this endeavour.
Ambassador of Japan Ito Naoki highlighted the robust multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of infrastructure development, trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.
He assured Japan’s continued cooperation for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh as well as repatriation of Rohingya people.
Colourful dance performances at the courtesy of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy were also presented at the ceremony.
Chairmen of BIDA, BEPZA, BEZA and high-level representatives from Japanese business community in Bangladesh, among others, attended the event.