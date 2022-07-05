Bangladesh joins Int’l Ministerial Conference on freedom of religion

Speaking in advance of the conference, Lord Ahmad, UK government minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth, said he is delighted that the UK is hosting the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief in London.

“Article 18 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that ‘everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion’. Put simply, Freedom of Religion or Belief – or FoRB for short – is a right for everyone, everywhere,” he said.

However, he said, in practice too many people around the world are unable to choose their religion or belief, how they practice it, or to change that belief if they so wish.

“It is vital that the international community comes together and does everything it can to safeguard this right,” Ahmad said.