Bangladesh lags behind goal to prevent child marriage

Information from the field, however, indicates that child marriage has been increasing during the coronavirus times. Due to coronavirus-related work, the local administration is focusing less on child marriage. The additional deputy commissioner (general) of Chapainawabganj, Md Zakiul Islam, told Prothom Alo's district correspondent Anwar Hossain that there had been over 500 child marriages in the district between March last year and August this year. A mobile court carried out a drive in five upazilas of the district on 9 July and arrested and fined nine persons including a kazi (Muslim marriage registrar) for involvement in child marriage.

A government official, recently promoted after being the deputy commissioner for three years, told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, there is no doubt that child marriage has increased during the prevalence of coronavirus. With the local government officials being busy with relief and other programmes, the number of child marriages being prevented has fallen.

Quoting the local administration, Prothom Alo's Kushtia correspondent Touhidi Hasan said that only 23 child marriages had been prevented over the past eight months in the district. Last year 45 child marriages had been prevented in the sadar upazila alone.

In a Prothom Alo report on 22 August about new ploys to carry out child marriage, it was said that nine child marriages had taken place over the past two months in Paikgachha, Khulna, by getting the notary public to falsely certify an increased age of the child. The Paikgachha UNO, ABM Khaled Siddiqui, said that with schools and colleges closed down due to corona, parents are giving away their under-age girls in marriage.

The parliamentary standing committee on the ministry for women and children's affairs feels that the number of child marriages is increasing because young girls are running away from home to get married. This was revealed in the minutes of the meeting held on 25 August by the parliamentary standing committee.