Bangladesh launches vaccination campaign as nurse Runu takes first shot

The vaccination campaign of Bangladesh has been launched by inoculating first shot to Runu Veronica Costa, a senior nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, at 4:8pm today, Wednesday.
She received the first shot after the prime minister Sheikh Hasina had virtually inaugurated the vaccination campaign from her official resident Gonobhaban.
In the inauguration ceremony of COVID-19 vaccination, some five people from different professions have been vaccinated at Kurmitola General Hospital.
As many as 500 frontline health professionals will be vaccinated tomorrow, Thursday at five different hospitals in capital city.