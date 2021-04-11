Bangladesh likely to declare general holiday from 14 April

The government is likely to announce general holiday from 14 April to contain the spread of coronavirus, a cabinet division official has said.

The official on Sunday said the general holiday will be initially declared for one week, considering the situation the period may be extended by another week.

The restrictions including suspension of public transport services will be clarified in the circular, the official added.

Meanwhile, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the bus services of long-route will remain closed on 12 and 13 April. The complete lockdown will begin from 14 April.