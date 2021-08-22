Bangladesh likely to receive 634,920 AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan on 28 August

Advertisement
He said Japan is planning to supply the fifth consignment of AstraZeneca doses to Bangladesh on 28 August under COVAX facility.
“We are also planning to supply 6,34,920 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh on 28 August, which is the part of our pledge to gift Bangladesh 3 million doses to fight Covid-19,” the ambassador added.
Naoki Ito hoped Japan and Bangladesh will work together as soon as possible to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic. So far Japan has sent 2.4 million vaccines to Bangladesh in four phases.