Bangladesh logs 214 dengue cases in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The country reported a total of 214 fresh dengue cases in 24 hours till Friday morning. Of the cases, 211 were reported in Dhaka while the rest from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

According to the (DGHS), 1,010 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 972 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.

Some 4,115 patients have been admitted to country’s different hospitals with dengue since January and 3,095 of them have been released after being recovered.

So far, 10 suspected deaths caused by dengue were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but none of them has been reviewed and confirmed yet, said the DGHS.

