Bangladesh logs 245 Covid deaths, 11,463 cases in 24 hrs

As many as 245 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, raising the total deaths in the country to 22,897, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Monday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 24.28 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 14,412 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 12, 19,859.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 128 were male and 117 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 83 were in Dhaka division, 71 in Chattogram and the rest died in other districts.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.