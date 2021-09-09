Bangladesh logs 58 Covid deaths, 2,588 new cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 8.76 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.62 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,617 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,468,211.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 96.28 per cent while the rate of death is 1.62 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 35 were male and 23 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,298 were male (64.54 per cent) and 9,500 female (35.46 per cent).
Among the 58 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 50 breathed their last at different government hospitals and eight in private hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 22 were in Dhaka division, 19 in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi, five in Khulna, eight in Sylhet and one in Rangpur division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,660 were in Dhaka, 5,410 in Chattogram, 1,983 in Rajshahi, 3,473 in Khulna, 918 in Barisal, 1,206 in Sylhet, 1,327 in Rangpur, and 811 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 29,495 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 9,175,912.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.