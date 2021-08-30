Bangladesh

Bangladesh logs 94 Covid deaths, 3,724 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Bangladesh logs 94 more deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours as of Monday at 8:00am as the death toll reached 26,109 in the country, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, a total of 3,724 people contracted the coronavirus taking the total number to 1,497,261, the DGHS said on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.07 per cent which was 14.14 per cent yesterday.

The health directorate Monday said a total of 6,186 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,421,883.

Advertisement

A total of 30,855 samples were tested in last 24 hours. Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 45 were male and 49 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 43 were in Dhaka division, 27 in Chattogram, seven in Sylhet and the rest from other divisions.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement