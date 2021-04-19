Bangladesh logs highest 112 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Bangladesh on Monday reported 112 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number in a single day, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,497.
With this, the country has seen over a hundred Covid-19 deaths for the fourth consecutive day.
The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, rose to 723,221 as 4,271 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 24,152 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the rate of detection was 17.68 per cent.
A total of 6,363 patients recovered from the disease during the period taking the total number of recovered people to 621,300, the health directorate said.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death on 18 March that year.