Bangladesh logs highest 112 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Bangladesh on Monday reported 112 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number in a single day, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,497.

With this, the country has seen over a hundred Covid-19 deaths for the fourth consecutive day.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, rose to 723,221 as 4,271 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).