Bangladesh logs record 264 new Covid-19 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases on Thursday rose to 13,22,654 as 12,744 more cases were reported, after testing 46,995 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 27.12 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.54 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 15,786 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 11,56, 943.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 87.47 per cent while the rate of death is 1.66 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 140 were males and 124 females. Of the total deaths so far, 14,684 were males (67.04 per cent) and 7,218 females (32.96 per cent).
Among the 264 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 190 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 55 in private hospitals while 19 patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 87 were in Dhaka division, 56 in Chattogram, 19 in Rajshahi, 35 in Khulna, 16 in Barishal, 23 in Sylhet, 18 in Rangpur and 10 in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 9,887 were in Dhaka, 4,167 in Chattogram, 1,683 in Rajshahi, 2,930 in Khulna, 707 in Barisal, 825 in Sylhet, 1,102 in Rangpur, and 601 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 46,522 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 79,95,678.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.