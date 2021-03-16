Bangladesh

Bangladesh makes Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for hajj pilgrims

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for people willing to perform Hajj later this year. A notice was issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The decision was taken in accordance with the Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia.

According to the notice, around 60,707 people, who have registered for performing Hajj this year, have to be vaccinated. The ministry requested the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take necessary steps in this regard.

Tracking number, name, date of birth, father's name, mother's name, NID number, present and permanent addresses, gender, mobile number, Hajj license number and the name of the agency must be included in the vaccine card, according to the notification.

