Bangladesh

Bangladesh, Maldives bilateral talks begin

Prothom Alo English Desk
Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih calls on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday
Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih calls on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on ThursdayTwitter

Bilateral talks are being held between Bangladesh and the Maldivian delegation at the prime minister’s office in the capital today, reports BSS.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the Bangladesh delegation while the visiting Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is leading his country’s delegation.

Advertisement

Before the formal talks, the two leaders also held a tête-à-tête for some time.

Earlier, on arrival of the Maldivian president at the prime minister’s office, he was received by the prime minister at the Tiger Gate.

A number of MOU’s are expected to be signed following the talks.

Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Dhaka, Male sign 4 MoUs on bilateral cooperation

The signing ceremony was held after bilateral talks between Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the prime minister office

Ekushey Book Fair begins Thursday

Ekushey Book Fair begins Thursday

Mark Tully calls Bangabandhu century’s great leader

Mark Tully calls Bangabandhu century’s great leader

Rare ‘Nilgai’ dies during chase in Panchagarh

The antelope jumped into a canal while running away from the people and died there.