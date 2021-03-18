Bangladesh, Maldives bilateral talks begin

Bilateral talks are being held between Bangladesh and the Maldivian delegation at the prime minister’s office in the capital today, reports BSS.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the Bangladesh delegation while the visiting Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is leading his country’s delegation.
Advertisement
Before the formal talks, the two leaders also held a tête-à-tête for some time.
Earlier, on arrival of the Maldivian president at the prime minister’s office, he was received by the prime minister at the Tiger Gate.
A number of MOU’s are expected to be signed following the talks.