Bangladesh may witness 20,000 Covid cases daily at the end of June: Experts

Possible consequences

Be-Nazir said if the country records over 10,000 cases for some weeks it will be difficult to control the situation as it does not have sufficient hospital beds, oxygen production, ICUs, physicians, nurses and other facilities and equipment to take care of such a huge number of patients.

He said the demand for oxygen was nearly 210 tonnes a day when Bangladesh reported over 7,000 cases for a few days in April. “So, when the cases will cross 20,000, we’ll need at least 600 tonnes of oxygen a day to treat the Covid patients. So, oxygen will be the major worry for Bangladesh if the virus cases rise like in India. We’ll also face lack of oxygen concentrators, high-flow nasal cannulas, oxygen masks, general and ICU beds and other necessary equipment".

What should be done?

“We should first make our efforts to control the virus in the areas where it has already started spreading so that it can’t reach other parts of the country. We must keep the border shut with strict monitoring until the situation gets normal in India,” physician Be-Nazir said.

Besides, he said, the government should immediately make projections of some potential Covid scenarios and get ready to tackle those.

“For example, if the government makes a projection that the cases may go up to 10,000 at the end of June, then it should work out plans about how to manage it. Now we’ve mainly the Dhaka-centric Covid management system. We can distribute it and prepare the upazila, district and divisional hospitals to tackle the situation,’’ said physician Benazir.

He said oxygen, high-flow nasal cannula oxygen concentrators should be there at the district hospital and central oxygen and sufficient ICU beds can be ensured at the divisional hospitals so that 95 per cent patients get treatment in their own divisions or districts.

Besides, he said, the government should determine the oxygen demand if the situation becomes worse and take steps from now on to meet it by importing oxygen and increasing local production. “The government should now contact the countries from where it can import the oxygen when it is needed.”

Physician Faisel said the government should now focus on the frontier areas and increase Covid tests and contact tracing extensively there to control the outbreak of the Indian variant.