Bangladesh media freedom under 'pressure', political freedom 'restricted': UK

The UK government recognised and commended the fact Bangladesh continued to host around 860,000 Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district.

The UK and other partners continued to call for technical and protection assessments by the UN to evaluate the safety and sustainability of Bhasan Char, the report said.

The impact of Covid-19 in the Rohingya camps was less than initially feared, with 367 reported cases and ten deaths.

In October, the UK co-hosted a virtual donor conference on the Rohingya crisis alongside the US, EU and UN, and pledged £37.5 million of new funding.

This brought the total UK commitment to the Rohingya response in Bangladesh since August 2017 to £293.5 million.

UK funding, delivered through UN agencies and NGOs, provided food, healthcare and clean water and sanitation for the Rohingya and host communities.

Local human rights groups estimated that law enforcement agencies were responsible for 225 extra judicial killings, including ‘crossfires’ and incidents of torture, according to the UK report.

There were at least 31 reported cases of enforced disappearances. Two executions were reported, and 218 death sentences were handed down, compared with 327 in 2019, it said.

UK programme funds supported a project to help journalists reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic.