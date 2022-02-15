Bangladesh

Bangladesh not under US pressure: Shahriar

BSS
Dhaka
State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam
State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar AlamUNB file photo

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said there is no pressure from the US administration on Bangladesh regarding any issue rather Dhaka and Washington have planned greater engagement and exchange of high-level visits in the coming months.

He made the remark while his attention was drawn by journalists at his office about media reports on the Monday's parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During the Mondays' meeting at the parliament, the junior minister said no member of the committee has said Washington is mounting pressure on Dhaka.

He further said conversation at the parliamentary standing committee is highly classified and there is no option to disclose the discussion beyond the committee.

Advertisement

About the Bangladesh-US upcoming bilateral engagement, Alam said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has been invited by his US counterpart Antony Blinken to pay a visit to the US on 4 April.

Besides, he said that "Partnership Dialogue", "High Level Economic Consultation" and "Security Dialogue" between the two countries will be held in coming months.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement