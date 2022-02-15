Bangladesh not under US pressure: Shahriar

During the Mondays' meeting at the parliament, the junior minister said no member of the committee has said Washington is mounting pressure on Dhaka.
He further said conversation at the parliamentary standing committee is highly classified and there is no option to disclose the discussion beyond the committee.
About the Bangladesh-US upcoming bilateral engagement, Alam said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has been invited by his US counterpart Antony Blinken to pay a visit to the US on 4 April.
Besides, he said that "Partnership Dialogue", "High Level Economic Consultation" and "Security Dialogue" between the two countries will be held in coming months.