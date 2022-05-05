Bangladesh provides medical assistance to Sri Lanka

Noting that every country is facing challenges of its own in varied degrees, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said mutual collaboration is much more essential than ever before in this trying time.

The dual impacts of Covid-19 pandemic, its resultant supply-chain disruption and the war between Russia and Ukraine have distorted the global economy, he said.

The foreign minister made the remarks while handing over medical assistance to Sri Lanka at a function held at state guesthouse Padma, reports UNB.

"We also stand ready to extend further support to Sri Lanka in all possible ways we can," he said.