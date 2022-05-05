Bangladesh provides medical assistance to Sri Lanka

Health minister Zahid Maleque, president, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (BAPI) Nazmul Hasan and high commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh prof. Sudharshan Seneviratne were present.
As a friend and close neighbour, Momen said, it is also Bangladesh's privilege to stand by Sri Lanka in whatever way it can, during times of crisis.
"This is yet another demonstration that the trajectory of our bilateral relations is in the right direction," he said.
The foreign minister said this medical assistance by the government of Bangladesh to the friendly people of Sri Lanka is the expression of solidarity and friendship between the two nations when they are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.
Over the last 50 years, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as South Asian neighbours have been maintaining close cooperation.
"Our two countries enjoy common historical legacy, shared culture and values, similar developmental aspirations, and face identical challenges," Momen said.
He said Bangladesh appreciates the value of good relations with Sri Lanka and understands the importance of making it even more fruitful and tangible.
"Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was an epitome of humanity and love for the people. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, able daughter of Bangabandhu is carrying his legacy which often transcends geographical boundaries," Momen said.
He said the prime inister has set some unprecedented examples for the world and earned the recognition as “Mother of Humanity”.
Under her able leadership, he said, Bangladesh never hesitates to extend assistance in its modest ability to any nation in difficulties, in particular, its neighbours, for ensuring shared peace and prosperity in the South Asia region.
"The cornerstone of our gesture is pure goodwill and friendship," Momen said, adding that "Our ability to assist with medicines and medical devices symbolises a very significant achievement of Bangladesh in the pharmaceutical industry."
He said Bangladeshi products have by now earned good name in the global pharmaceutical market due to high quality and competitive pricing. "We are also exporting to Sri Lanka."
Momen thanked the health minister and his team and all other officials including in the foreign ministry for taking the trouble in arranging medical supplies for Srilanka, during the Eid holidays.
He also thanked the local pharmaceutical companies and entrepreneurs for their generous support. "Without your support and efforts, this whole endeavor would not have been possible."