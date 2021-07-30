Bangladesh receives 3 million Sinopharm vaccine

Bangladesh received three million (30 lakh) doses of Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday night and early Friday as part of commercial purchase from China, reports UNB.

One of the three aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:20pm on Thursday.

Two more aircraft landed at 1:15am and 5.40am on Friday, each carrying one million (10 lakh) doses of Sinopharm vaccine, said Tahera Khondoker, deputy general manager (PR) at Biman Bangladesh Airlines.