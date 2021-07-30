Bangladesh receives 3 million Sinopharm vaccine

Earlier, Bangladesh received two million (20 lakh) doses of Sinopharm vaccine on 17 and 18 July.
The vaccine doses were provided as part of a commercial agreement with China.
The highly transmissible Delta variant is now sweeping Bangladesh in an alarming way, taking the country’s death toll from the virus to over 20,000.
With all eyes on containing the pandemic, Bangladesh is now gearing up efforts to vaccinate its over 166 million population, with jabs being collected from various sources.
The country has also reimposed its Covid-19 lockdown for another two weeks until 5 August in an effort to stop the fast-spreading new variant of the virus.