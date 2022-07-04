Bangladesh records highest Covid deaths in 4 months

According to their report, the number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,980, 974 on Monday as 2,285 more cases were reported, after testing 13,842 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 16.51 per cent.
Of the deceased, nine were men and three women. Of them, nine were from Dhaka and one each from Chattogram, Khulna, and Mymensingh divisions.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.