Bangladesh records highest single-day Covid deaths in 20 weeks

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,870,895 on Monday as 9,369 more cases were reported, after testing 44,471 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 38 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,627, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).