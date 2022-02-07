Bangladesh

Bangladesh records highest single-day Covid deaths in 20 weeks

Staff Correspondent

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,870,895 on Monday as 9,369 more cases were reported, after testing 44,471 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 38 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,627, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 21.07 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.65 per cent.

The health directorate Monday said a total of 9,507 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,612,057.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 28 were male and 10 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 16 were in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, five each in Rajshahi and Khulna, three in Sylhet, two in Mymensingh and one in Rangpur.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

