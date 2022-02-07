Bangladesh records highest single-day Covid deaths in 20 weeks

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 21.07 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.65 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said a total of 9,507 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,612,057.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 28 were male and 10 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 16 were in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, five each in Rajshahi and Khulna, three in Sylhet, two in Mymensingh and one in Rangpur.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.