Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 105 more dengue cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka


The country has recorded 105 new dengue cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning across the country, reports UNB.

Besides, some 460 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in country’s different hospitals as of Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 454 patients have been undergoing treatment in capital’s hospitals while just six patients were listed outside Dhaka.

The release reads, some 1,679 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. Among them, 1216 patients have recovered from the disease.

The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the burden on healthcare professionals as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

DGHS spokesman and line director Nazmul Islam suggested testing for dengue as well as corona if someone has high temperature.

He also asked to take medicine on the advice of a registered doctor only in case of treatment. If necessary, one could take treatment by contacting the hotline number of DGHS.

