Bangladesh reports 102 new Covid cases, no death

Bangladesh logged 102 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,51,174, reports UNB.

As per the latest government data, the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,118 as no death was reported during the period.

The daily positivity rate increased to 1.03 per cent from Wednesday's 0.76 per cent after testing 9,832 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).