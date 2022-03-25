Bangladesh reports 102 new Covid cases, no death

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged too at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.15 per cent with the recovery of 1,268 more patients during the 24-hour period.
The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.