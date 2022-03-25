Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 102 new Covid cases, no death

Prothom Alo English Desk

Bangladesh logged 102 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,51,174, reports UNB.

As per the latest government data, the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,118 as no death was reported during the period.

The daily positivity rate increased to 1.03 per cent from Wednesday's 0.76 per cent after testing 9,832 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged too at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.15 per cent with the recovery of 1,268 more patients during the 24-hour period.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.

