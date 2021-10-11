Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 11 Covid deaths, 599 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Bangladesh reported 11 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Monday, taking the tally to 27,699, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, on Monday rose to 1,562,958 as 599 more cases were reported, after testing 23,193 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am increased to 2.58 per cent from yesterday’s 2.36 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 634 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,524,467.

Advertisement

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, two were male and nine female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, seven were in Dhaka division, two in Barishal and one each in Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement