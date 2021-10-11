Bangladesh reports 11 Covid deaths, 599 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am increased to 2.58 per cent from yesterday’s 2.36 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 634 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,524,467.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, two were male and nine female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, seven were in Dhaka division, two in Barishal and one each in Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.