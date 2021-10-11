Bangladesh reports 11 Covid deaths, 599 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 11 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Monday, taking the tally to 27,699, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, on Monday rose to 1,562,958 as 599 more cases were reported, after testing 23,193 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.