Bangladesh reports lowest Covid deaths in 51 days

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 1,457,194 as 3,991 more cases were reported, after testing 23,882 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 16.71 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.91 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 7,666 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,355,421.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 93.02 per cent while the rate of death is 1.73 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 69 were male and 51 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,465 were male (65.49 per cent) and 8,678 female (34.51 per cent).
Among the 120 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 97 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 22 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to hospitals while a patient died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 40 were in Dhaka division, 27 in Chattogram, nine in Rajshahi, 15 in Khulna, three in Barishal, 13 in Sylhet, seven in Rangpur and six in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,079 were in Dhaka, 4,983 in Chattogram, 1,867 in Rajshahi, 3,306 in Khulna, 850 in Barisal, 1,049 in Sylhet, 1,252 in Rangpur, and 757 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 23,493 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 8,617,459.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.