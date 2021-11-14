Bangladesh reports 131 more dengue cases in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 87 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 44 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 634 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday.
Of them, 507 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 127 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 25,634 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 24,903 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.