Bangladesh reports 131 more dengue cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 131 new dengue patients being hospitalised in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 97 as no fresh death was reported during the period, reports UNB quoting the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 89 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 87 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 44 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 634 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday.

Of them, 507 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 127 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 25,634 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 24,903 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

