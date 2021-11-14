Bangladesh reports 131 more dengue cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 131 new dengue patients being hospitalised in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 97 as no fresh death was reported during the period, reports UNB quoting the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 89 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.