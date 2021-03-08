Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 845 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 551,175 as 845 more cases were reported, after testing 16,998 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time ten more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,476, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.98 per cent.

The health directorate said a total of 1,117 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 504,120.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.

