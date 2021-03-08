Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 845 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 551,175 as 845 more cases were reported, after testing 16,998 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time ten more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,476, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.