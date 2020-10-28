Bangladesh reports 1493 new virus cases, 23 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 403,079 as 1,493 more cases were reported, after testing 12,357 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 23 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,861, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.08 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 17.55 per cent.