Bangladesh reports 15 Covid deaths, 3,929 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 12.20 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.68 per cent.
The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 12,757 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,716,066.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 10 were male and five female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, five were in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, two in Khulna, one each in Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.