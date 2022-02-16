Bangladesh reports 15 Covid deaths, 3,929 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,923,031 on Wednesday as 3,929 more cases were reported, after testing 32,207 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 15 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,887, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).