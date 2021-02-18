Bangladesh reports 15 more virus deaths, 391 new cases in 24 hrs

Fifteen more patients died of coronavirus and 391 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Thursday.

As many as 8,329 people have died of coronavirus while 542,268 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 14,603 samples were tested in the 24 hours and rate of infection was 2.68 per cent.