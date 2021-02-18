Bangladesh reports 15 more virus deaths, 391 new cases in 24 hrs

Fifteen more patients died of coronavirus and 391 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Thursday.
As many as 8,329 people have died of coronavirus while 542,268 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 14,603 samples were tested in the 24 hours and rate of infection was 2.68 per cent.
The total number of recoveries stands at 489,932 with 678 new patients recovered in the last 24 hours.
Of the people died, 12 are male and 3 female.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.