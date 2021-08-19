Bangladesh reports 159 Covid deaths, 6,566 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 17.64 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.91 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 10,153 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,337,181.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 92.40 per cent while the rate of death is 1.72 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 76 were male and 83 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,319 were male (65.60 per cent) and 8,559 female (34.40 per cent).
Among the 159 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 129 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 26 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to hospital while four patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 50 were in Dhaka division, 38 in Chattogram, 13 in Rajshahi, 12 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, 23 in Sylhet, eight in Rangpur and five in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 10,982 were in Dhaka, 4,913 in Chattogram, 1,853 in Rajshahi, 3,276 in Khulna, 843 in Barisal, 1,029 in Sylhet, 1,238 in Rangpur, and 744 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 37,429 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 8,559,054.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death of the disease on 18 March that year.