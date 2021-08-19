Bangladesh reports 159 Covid deaths, 6,566 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 1,447,210 as 5,566 more cases were reported, after testing 37,266 samples including antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 159 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 24,878, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.