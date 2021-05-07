Bangladesh reports 1682 cases, 37 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 770,842 as 1,682 more cases were reported, after testing 17,013 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 37 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,833, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 9.89 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.77 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 2,178 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 704,341.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 91.37 per cent while the rate of death is 1.54 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 23 were male and 14 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,589 were male (72.59 per cent) and 3,244 female (27.41 per cent).
Among the 37 patients died in the last 24 hours, 36 breathed their last at different hospitals while one at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 19 were in Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, one in Khulna, one in Barishal, one in Mymensingh and two in Sylhet division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 6,879 were in Dhaka, 2,175 in Chattogram, 619 in Rajshahi, 718 in Khulna, 358 in Barisal, 409 in Sylhet, 430 in Rangpur, and 245 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 17,329 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 55,99,276.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.