Bangladesh reports 17 Covid deaths, 1,497 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 793,693 as 1,497 more cases were reported after testing 16,434 samples including rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours.
During that time 17 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,458, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 9.11 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.52 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 1,056 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 733,866.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 92.46 per cent while the rate of death is 1.57 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 10 were male and 7 female. Of the total deaths so far, 9,005 were male (72.28 per cent) and 3,453 female (27.72 per cent).
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, five were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram and one each in Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensing divisions.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 7,132 were in Dhaka, 2,366 in Chattogram, 660 in Rajshahi, 763 in Khulna, 378 in Barisal, 446 in Sylhet, 457 in Rangpur, and 256 in Mymensingh divisions, the DGHS said.
A total of 16,342 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 5,871,353.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.