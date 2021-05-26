Bangladesh reports 17 Covid deaths, 1,497 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 793,693 as 1,497 more cases were reported after testing 16,434 samples including rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours.

During that time 17 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,458, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 9.11 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.52 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 1,056 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 733,866.