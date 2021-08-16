Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 174 virus deaths, 6,959 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Coronavirus related casualties are increasing among the youth.
Coronavirus related casualties are increasing among the youth. Reuters file photo

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 14,25,861 as 6,959 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 174 more Covid-19 patients died raising the total deaths in the country to 24,349, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Monday.

A total of 33,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours until 8:00am and the rate of detection was 21.08 per cent.

The health directorate said as many as 9,268 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 13,01,966.

A total of 70 people died in Dhaka division, 37 in Chattogram and 19 in Khulna division.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

