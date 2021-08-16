Bangladesh reports 174 virus deaths, 6,959 cases in 24 hrs

A total of 33,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours until 8:00am and the rate of detection was 21.08 per cent.
The health directorate said as many as 9,268 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 13,01,966.
A total of 70 people died in Dhaka division, 37 in Chattogram and 19 in Khulna division.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.