Bangladesh reports 18 deaths, 1899 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 566,838 as 1,899 more cases were reported, after testing 18,917 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 18 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,642, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 10.04 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 12.98 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,618 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 519,141.