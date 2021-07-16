Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 187 new deaths, 12,148 new cases: DGHS

Staff Correspondent

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 10,83,922 as 12,148 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

During that time 187 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 17,465, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.

A total of 41,947 samples were tested while the rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 28.96 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 8,536 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 9,14,343.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 113 were male and 74 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, highest 68 were in Dhaka division and 39 in Khulna.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

