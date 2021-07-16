Bangladesh reports 187 new deaths, 12,148 new cases: DGHS

A total of 41,947 samples were tested while the rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 28.96 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 8,536 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 9,14,343.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 113 were male and 74 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, highest 68 were in Dhaka division and 39 in Khulna.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.