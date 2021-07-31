Bangladesh reports 196 new dengue cases in 24 hrs

Of the new dengue cases, 194 were reported in Dhaka while only two were from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the (DGHS), 777 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among them, 737 patients have been undergoing treatment in Dhaka.
Some 2,658 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 1,877 of them have been released after they recovered. The DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.