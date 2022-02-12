Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 20 Covid deaths, 5,023 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,904,826 on Saturday as 5,023 more cases were reported, after testing 30,448 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During that time, 20 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,791 said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 16.50 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.69 per cent.

Advertisement

The health directorate Saturday said a total of 8,821 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,664,802.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 12 were male and eight female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 13 were in Dhaka division, two each in Rajshahi and Khulna, one each in Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement