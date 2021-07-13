Bangladesh reports 203 Covid-19 deaths, over 12,000 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 29.21 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.84 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 7,646 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 889,167.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 84.91 per cent while the rate of death is 1.61 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 132 were male and 71 female. Of the total deaths so far, 11,782 were male (69.96 per cent) and 5,060 female (30.04 per cent).
Among the 203 patients died in the last 24 hours, 189 breathed their last at different hospitals, while 14 passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 61 were in Dhaka division, 30 in Chattogram, 27 in Rajshahi, 53 in Khulna, 15 in Rangpur, five in Sylhet, five in Barishal and seven in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 8240 were in Dhaka, 3067 in Chattogram, 1297 in Rajshahi, 1962 in Khulna, 496 in Barisal, 595 in Sylhet, 785 in Rangpur, and 400 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 43,631 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 70,56,989.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.