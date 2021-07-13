Bangladesh reports 203 Covid-19 deaths, over 12,000 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 10,47,155 as 12,198 more cases were reported, after testing 41,755 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 203 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 16,842, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.