Bangladesh reports 204 new Covid deaths and 8,489 new cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 29.06 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 15.14 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 8,820 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 923,163.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 84.51 per cent while the rate of death is 1.62 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 125 were male and 79 female. Of the total deaths so far, 12,291 were male (69.56 per cent) and 5,378 female (30.44 per cent).
Among the 204 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 161 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 41 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while two patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 82 were in Dhaka division, 32 in Chattogram, 20 in Rajshahi, 49 in Khulna, five in Barishal two in Sylhet, 10 in Rangpur and four in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 8,533 were in Dhaka, 3,216 in Chattogram, 1,370 in Rajshahi, 2,148 in Khulna, 525 in Barisal, 620 in Sylhet, 828 in Rangpur, and 429 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 30,015 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 7,215,581.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.