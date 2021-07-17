Bangladesh reports 204 new Covid deaths and 8,489 new cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 1,092,411 as 8,489 more cases were reported, after testing 29,214 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 204 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 17,669, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.