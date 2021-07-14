Bangladesh reports 210 Covid deaths, 12,383 new cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 29.14 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.92 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 8,245 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 897,412.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 84.70 per cent while the rate of death is 1.61 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 131 were male and 79 female. Of the total deaths so far, 11,913 were male (69.86 per cent) and 5,139 female (30.14 per cent).
Among the 210 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 157 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 40 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while 13 passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 69 were in Dhaka division, 39 in Chattogram, 15 in Rajshahi, 46 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, nine in Sylhet, 14 in Rangpur and eight in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 8,309 were in Dhaka, 3,106 in Chattogram, 1,312 in Rajshahi, 2,008 in Khulna, 506 in Barisal, 604 in Sylhet, 799 in Rangpur, and 408 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 44,810 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 7,099,479.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.