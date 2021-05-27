Bangladesh reports 22 Covid deaths, 1292 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 794,985 as 1,292 more cases were reported after testing 15,915 samples including rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours.
During that time 22 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,480, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.12 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 13.5 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 1,291 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 735,157.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 92.47 per cent while the rate of death is 1.57 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 14 were males and 8 females. Of the total deaths so far, 9,019 were males (72.27 per cent) and 3,461 females (27.73 per cent).
A total of 15,710 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 58,87,268.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.