Bangladesh reports 22 Covid deaths, 1292 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 794,985 as 1,292 more cases were reported after testing 15,915 samples including rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours.

During that time 22 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,480, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.12 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 13.5 per cent.