Bangladesh reports 225 Covid deaths and 11,578 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 29.09 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 15.22 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 8,845 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 932,008.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 84.42 per cent while the rate of death is 1.62 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 123 were male and 102 female. Of the total deaths so far, 12,414 were male (69.38 per cent) and 5,480 female (30.62 per cent).
Among the 225 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 180 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 32 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while 13 patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 60 were in Dhaka division, 40 in Chattogram, 20 in Rajshahi, 54 in Khulna, nine in Barishal 14 in Sylhet and 14 in Rangpur and in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 8,593 were in Dhaka, 3,256 in Chattogram, 1,390 in Rajshahi, 2,202 in Khulna, 534 in Barisal, 634 in Sylhet, 842 in Rangpur, and 443 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 39,204 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 7,255,387.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death of the disease on 18 March that year.