Bangladesh reports 23 more virus deaths, 1,209 news cases

Among the total infections, 78.05 per cent patients have recovered, while 1.46 perc ent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on 8 March.

Among the 23 deaths, 18 are male and five female, the press release said, adding, one is in his 20s, two are in their 30s, four in their 50s while 15 are above 60 years and one is below 10 years.

According to the division-wise data, 14 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 5,646 deaths, 2,889 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,133 in Chattogram division, 360 in Rajshahi division, 455 in Khulna division, 195 in Barishal division, 239 in Sylhet division, 257 in Rangpur division and 118 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 2,151,702 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians, for round- the-clock in the country.

As of 16 October, a total of 481,698 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.