Bangladesh reports 231 Covid deaths, 14,844 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 29.97 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 15,054 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 10,93,266.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 139 were males and 92 females. Of the total deaths so far, 14,142 were males and 6,774 females.
Among the 231 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 218 breathed their last at different hospitals while 13 passed away at homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 77 were in Dhaka division, 53 in Chattogram, 13 in Rajshahi, 44 in Khulna, 6 in Barishal, 9 in Sylhet, 18 in Rangpur, and 11 in Mymensingh division.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.