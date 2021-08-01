Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 231 Covid deaths, 14,844 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 12,64,328 as 14,844 more cases were reported, after testing 49,529 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 231 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Sunday, raising the total deaths in the country to 20,916, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 29.97 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 15,054 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 10,93,266.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 139 were males and 92 females. Of the total deaths so far, 14,142 were males and 6,774 females.

Among the 231 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 218 breathed their last at different hospitals while 13 passed away at homes.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 77 were in Dhaka division, 53 in Chattogram, 13 in Rajshahi, 44 in Khulna, 6 in Barishal, 9 in Sylhet, 18 in Rangpur, and 11 in Mymensingh division.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

