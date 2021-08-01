Bangladesh reports 231 Covid deaths, 14,844 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 12,64,328 as 14,844 more cases were reported, after testing 49,529 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 231 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Sunday, raising the total deaths in the country to 20,916, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.