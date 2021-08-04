Bangladesh reports 241 Covid deaths, 13,817 new cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 1,309,910 as 13,817 more cases were reported, after testing 49,514 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 241 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Wednesday, raising the total deaths in the country to 21,638, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.