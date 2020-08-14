Bangladesh reports 2,766 new cases, 34 deaths

Bangladesh on Friday reported death of 34 more people with COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours.

A total of 2,766 were newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus during this period out of 12,856 samples tested, said a press release sent by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The press statement also said 1,752 patients recovered from the virus as the total number of recoveries stands at 156,623.