Bangladesh reports 2,766 new cases, 34 deaths

Bangladesh on Friday reported death of 34 more people with COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours.
A total of 2,766 were newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus during this period out of 12,856 samples tested, said a press release sent by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The press statement also said 1,752 patients recovered from the virus as the total number of recoveries stands at 156,623.
Advertisement
The death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 3, 591 in the country and total cases rose to 271,881, said the DGHS statement.
The authorities have been testing COVID-19 samples at 86 laboratories across the country.
More than 1.3 million samples have been tested since the outbreak of the novel virus in Bangladesh on 8 March.