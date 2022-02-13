Bangladesh

Covid-19

Daily infection rate shows downtrend

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,909,664 on Sunday as 4,838 more cases were reported, after testing 32,574 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 28 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,819 said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.85 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 14.70 per cent.

The health directorate Sunday said a total of 13,853 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,678,655.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 20 were male and eight female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 12 were in Dhaka division, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Rangpur and one each in Barishal and Sylhet.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

